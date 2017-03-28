Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


28 Nosler-Stiller Predator, Lilja twist fluted barrel, Timney 2 stage, McMillan game warden
03-28-2017, 08:56 PM
28 Nosler-Stiller Predator, Lilja twist fluted barrel, Timney 2 stage, McMillan game warden
New 28 nosler, never fired up for sale. Stiller predator L/A with a Lilja 26" Sendero contour 1:9 twist and twist fluted barrel (deep groove) 26" finish length plus muzzle break. New McMillan game warden stock and aluminum bottom metal. Calvin elite 532- 2 stage trigger. 8 pounds 3 oz. bare rifle, this gun will be a great shooter.
$3,200 private party shipped to FFL in hard plastic case.


Looking for a Cash sale, but could consider trades towards the rifle. Only high end scopes and custom actions and magnum caliber barrel blanks (proof carbon) 338,30,7mm
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
28 Nosler-Stiller Predator, Lilja twist fluted barrel, Timney 2 stage, McMillan game warden-img_1717.jpg   28 Nosler-Stiller Predator, Lilja twist fluted barrel, Timney 2 stage, McMillan game warden-img_1718.jpg  

28 Nosler-Stiller Predator, Lilja twist fluted barrel, Timney 2 stage, McMillan game warden-img_1719.jpg   28 Nosler-Stiller Predator, Lilja twist fluted barrel, Timney 2 stage, McMillan game warden-img_1720.jpg  

03-28-2017, 09:33 PM
Re: 28 Nosler-Stiller Predator, Lilja twist fluted barrel, Timney 2 stage, McMillan game warden
That thing is awesome
