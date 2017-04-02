28 Nosler by Short Action Custom, Manners EH1, View First Unread Display Modes 1 02-04-2017, 07:02 PM jedlowe Silver Member Join Date: Feb 2005 Posts: 497 28 Nosler by Short Action Custom, Manners EH1,



This rifle was built by Mark at Short Action Customs. It includes the components listed below. It was built on an older Rem 700 action that had very few rounds fired on it. It was given Marks complete action truing service.



This rifle was throated for use of either the Hornady 175 grain ELD X bullet or the Berger 195 grain Hybrid. The COAL of the 175 ELD X to the lands measures 3.620 while the COAL of the 195 Berger to the lands measures 3.695. I think this is the perfect throat for a magazine fed 28 Nosler with the versatility of shooting either of these two bullets or the 180 Berger for that matter.



This is a very accurate rifle with minimal recoil for such a potent round. The rifle has 50 rounds down the tube and proved to shoot 3/8 MOA groups at 200 yards with no load development. I simply used a charge of 88.0 grain of Re 33, loaded the 175 ELD X bullets 0.02" off the lands, and it shot great! It is a hammer making 1000 yard hits with no problem during my first session with it. This will make a great all-around western hunting rifle. Velocity was right at 3200 fps with no signs of pressure and easy extraction. I think this is only a moderate load.



It is pillar bedded in an excellent Manners EH1 stock. I also installed an XLR industries cheek piece for an adjustable height cheek piece. I epoxied two threaded rods into the stock which are used to tighten the cheek piece to your desired height. I have done this on many rifles and think it is the best, lightweight way to have an adjustable cheek piece. It is also rock solid once the bolts are tightened down. Best of all, it is extremely comfortable and adds minimal weight to the stock.



This rifle also comes with Curtis Custom's excellent bottom metal. I am very impressed with the product they are offering.



The rifle as you see it in the pics weighs 11.6 lbs with scope and bipod. Bare rifle without scope and bipod weighs 9 lbs.



Here are the complete specs.



28 Nosler by Short Action Custom



--Remington 700 LA right handed, completely trued by SAC

--Metal cerakoted flat black by SAC

--Nightforce Steel 20 MOA Picatinny rail

--Brux, 7mm, 1-8.5 twist, #5 Contour barrel finished at 26

--Barrel threaded 9/16x24 with 4 angled ports muzzle brake installed

--Trigger Tech trigger

--Curtis Custom Detachable Bottom Metal

--AICS 300 Win Mag 5 round magazine

--Manners EH1 stock with 13.5" LOP, sling studs front and rear, 2 flush cups left side front and rear

--50 pieces of once-fired 26 Nosler brass necked up to 7mm, neck turned and trimmed

--Hornady 28 Nosler die set



I will take $2975 shipped from an individual to your FFL for this fine firearm.



This price does not include the scope, rings, bipod. I would be willing to sell the scope with the rifle for an additional $2500. This is a Vortex AMG 6-24x50 Mil/Mil scope mounted in Seekins rings. These are a very nice scope that pack a lot of features into a fairly lightweight package.













I have a 28 Nosler rifle for sale built by Short Action Customs. This rifle was built for an elk hunt that ended up falling through, and I probably wont be using it in the next few years, so it is going up for sale. Hopefully someone can buy it and take it on some hunts this fall.This rifle was built by Mark at Short Action Customs. It includes the components listed below. It was built on an older Rem 700 action that had very few rounds fired on it. It was given Marks complete action truing service.This rifle was throated for use of either the Hornady 175 grain ELD X bullet or the Berger 195 grain Hybrid. The COAL of the 175 ELD X to the lands measures 3.620 while the COAL of the 195 Berger to the lands measures 3.695. I think this is the perfect throat for a magazine fed 28 Nosler with the versatility of shooting either of these two bullets or the 180 Berger for that matter.This is a very accurate rifle with minimal recoil for such a potent round. The rifle has 50 rounds down the tube and proved to shoot 3/8 MOA groups at 200 yards with no load development. I simply used a charge of 88.0 grain of Re 33, loaded the 175 ELD X bullets 0.02" off the lands, and it shot great! It is a hammer making 1000 yard hits with no problem during my first session with it. This will make a great all-around western hunting rifle. Velocity was right at 3200 fps with no signs of pressure and easy extraction. I think this is only a moderate load.It is pillar bedded in an excellent Manners EH1 stock. I also installed an XLR industries cheek piece for an adjustable height cheek piece. I epoxied two threaded rods into the stock which are used to tighten the cheek piece to your desired height. I have done this on many rifles and think it is the best, lightweight way to have an adjustable cheek piece. It is also rock solid once the bolts are tightened down. Best of all, it is extremely comfortable and adds minimal weight to the stock.This rifle also comes with Curtis Custom's excellent bottom metal. I am very impressed with the product they are offering.The rifle as you see it in the pics weighs 11.6 lbs with scope and bipod. Bare rifle without scope and bipod weighs 9 lbs.Here are the complete specs.28 Nosler by Short Action Custom--Remington 700 LA right handed, completely trued by SAC--Metal cerakoted flat black by SAC--Nightforce Steel 20 MOA Picatinny rail--Brux, 7mm, 1-8.5 twist, #5 Contour barrel finished at 26--Barrel threaded 9/16x24 with 4 angled ports muzzle brake installed--Trigger Tech trigger--Curtis Custom Detachable Bottom Metal--AICS 300 Win Mag 5 round magazine--Manners EH1 stock with 13.5" LOP, sling studs front and rear, 2 flush cups left side front and rear--50 pieces of once-fired 26 Nosler brass necked up to 7mm, neck turned and trimmed--Hornady 28 Nosler die setI will take $2975 shipped from an individual to your FFL for this fine firearm.This price does not include the scope, rings, bipod. I would be willing to sell the scope with the rifle for an additional $2500. This is a Vortex AMG 6-24x50 Mil/Mil scope mounted in Seekins rings. These are a very nice scope that pack a lot of features into a fairly lightweight package.

Bookmarks Digg

Digg del.icio.us

del.icio.us StumbleUpon

StumbleUpon Google

« Custom 408 Cheytac | Winchester M70 Supergrade 243 in McMillan Game Scout » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page Display Modes Linear Mode Switch to Hybrid Mode Switch to Threaded Mode



