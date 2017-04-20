28 Nosler for Sale I have a Nosler Model 48 Patriot for sale. Rifle has only been shot thirty times. Firearm is in excellent condition.



Shoots under MOA

Comes with 2 1/2 boxes of Ammo Nosler Trophy Grade 175 grain ABLR

30 once shot brass

Brand New Redding Deluxe Die set -84790



Asking $1300.00 and that includes shipping to lower 48.



If interested I can email or text pictures.



Thanks for looking.



Scratch