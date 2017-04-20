Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Guns For Sale
Reload this Page 28 Nosler for Sale
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Guns For Sale List what you wish but keep it legal.

Reply

28 Nosler for Sale
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 04-20-2017, 09:54 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2012
Location: Riverton, Wyoming
Posts: 130
28 Nosler for Sale
I have a Nosler Model 48 Patriot for sale. Rifle has only been shot thirty times. Firearm is in excellent condition.

Shoots under MOA
Comes with 2 1/2 boxes of Ammo Nosler Trophy Grade 175 grain ABLR
30 once shot brass
Brand New Redding Deluxe Die set -84790

Asking $1300.00 and that includes shipping to lower 48.

If interested I can email or text pictures.

Thanks for looking.

Scratch
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« 7mm RUM carbon wrapped Bbl McMillan | WTS: gap 300 wsm rifle in chassis (ct) »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 05:16 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC