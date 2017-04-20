Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Guns For Sale
List what you wish but keep it legal.
28 Nosler for Sale
Scratch
Silver Member
Join Date: Jan 2012
Location: Riverton, Wyoming
Posts: 130
28 Nosler for Sale
I have a Nosler Model 48 Patriot for sale. Rifle has only been shot thirty times. Firearm is in excellent condition.
Shoots under MOA
Comes with 2 1/2 boxes of Ammo Nosler Trophy Grade 175 grain ABLR
30 once shot brass
Brand New Redding Deluxe Die set -84790
Asking $1300.00 and that includes shipping to lower 48.
If interested I can email or text pictures.
Thanks for looking.
Scratch
