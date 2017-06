28 nosler FS I'm posting this for a friend.



28 nosler

Remington 700 action

Barrel fluted ( muzzle break, shilen ss barrel, 26inch, 1-9 twist , #3 sportier barrel) (spiral fluted)

bolt fluted

McMillan stock

cerakote all metal

trued action

rifle has little to no rounds through it

talley rings



I have decided to sell this rifle in order to fund some other

routes I'm deciding to go .





Asking 2,000



Please contact him at +1 (661) 607-1783 names brad.