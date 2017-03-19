Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Guns For Sale
Reload this Page 28 Nosler Defiance action McMillan stock bartlein
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Guns For Sale List what you wish but keep it legal.

Reply

28 Nosler Defiance action McMillan stock bartlein
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 03-19-2017, 08:36 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2013
Posts: 250
28 Nosler Defiance action McMillan stock bartlein
I'm still on the fence about selling this gun but thought I would see how it goes.

Built by Dan Coffin of Coffin customs in Montana
Load build up done by Moe on this forum

Defiance Action (snowy mountain rifles branded)
Bartlein SS 5r 26" plus break (5/8-24 thread) 1 in 8 twist throated for 195 grain berger
McMillian game scout with Edge tech
Jewel trigger
BDL bottom metal
SMR 20moa rail
Paint done by Horizon firearms and the gun is as new.
Bare rifle weight is 7.4 lbs
100 rounds fired and shoots 1/4 moa 5 round groups if I do my job. I have been able to shoot 1/4 moa at 200 yards a few times. The load shoots 3078 with an es of 6fps

Price is 3600 shipped

I have brass, dies and some loaded ammo available to the buyer if interested for extra

I know I will be asked about trades so here is my list. I'm always open to other items so just send a pm with your value and items.
Custom actions mag bolt face or 338 face
Manners EH 1-4 for Remington clone long action
Swarovski x5i 5-25 4w or brh
Custom 300 win mag (no trued Remington's)
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
28 Nosler Defiance action McMillan stock bartlein-img_0619.jpg   28 Nosler Defiance action McMillan stock bartlein-img_0620.jpg  

28 Nosler Defiance action McMillan stock bartlein-img_0935.jpg   28 Nosler Defiance action McMillan stock bartlein-img_0836.jpg  

Last edited by Fast88; 03-19-2017 at 11:22 PM.
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 03-19-2017, 10:17 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2016
Posts: 3
Re: 28 Nosler Defiance action McMillan stock bartlein
i am interested in your rifle. where are you located? what thread is the muzzle?
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks

« Semi Custom Savage 280AI (Darkeagle Build) w/ optional SWFA 3-15 | GUNWERKS MAGNUS/28 Nosler »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 04:47 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC