28 Nosler Defiance action McMillan stock bartlein I'm still on the fence about selling this gun but thought I would see how it goes.



Built by Dan Coffin of Coffin customs in Montana

Load build up done by Moe on this forum



Defiance Action (snowy mountain rifles branded)

Bartlein SS 5r 26" plus break (5/8-24 thread) 1 in 8 twist throated for 195 grain berger

McMillian game scout with Edge tech

Jewel trigger

BDL bottom metal

SMR 20moa rail

Paint done by Horizon firearms and the gun is as new.

Bare rifle weight is 7.4 lbs

100 rounds fired and shoots 1/4 moa 5 round groups if I do my job. I have been able to shoot 1/4 moa at 200 yards a few times. The load shoots 3078 with an es of 6fps



Price is 3600 shipped



I have brass, dies and some loaded ammo available to the buyer if interested for extra



I know I will be asked about trades so here is my list. I'm always open to other items so just send a pm with your value and items.

Custom actions mag bolt face or 338 face

Manners EH 1-4 for Remington clone long action

Swarovski x5i 5-25 4w or brh

Custom 300 win mag (no trued Remington's) Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger







Last edited by Fast88; 03-19-2017 at 11:22 PM .