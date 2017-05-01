26 Nosler Christensen Summit Christensen Arms Summit Ti-TH 26 Nosler 26" Thumbhole Black W/Gray Webbing Rifle.

Fired 98 rounds, price includes 98 once fired brass and Redding die set. Rifle has never been hunted with just shot it here at my own range. It has never left my place since I receiving from Euro optics. It is in excellent shape, like new except 98 rounds down the pipe. Comes with original box and thread protector nut. Target and my load data as seen in picture. $4500 shipped to your FFL from private party. USPS money order, check will wait to clear. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger











