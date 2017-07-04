Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Guns For Sale
22 ppc
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Guns For Sale
List what you wish but keep it legal.
22 ppc
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
04-07-2017, 09:11 PM
pdogshooter
Junior Member
Join Date: Apr 2016
Location: boone colorado usa
Posts: 3
22 ppc
Cooper model 21 varmint 22 PPC serial MV ** shot very little bases rings very minor scuff above the trigger guard mark toward end of the barrel single shot excellent trigger. $1300 may trade for Remington 700 small calibers or Leupold VX3's
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
WTS Browning A-bolt II .308
|
7wsm for sale
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
04:32 AM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC