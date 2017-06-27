22 Hornet



Very good condition Savage M40 in 22 Hornet. Shot less than 100 times, hard to tell from new. No dents or dings in either stock, the only blemish I could find in metal is a little wear in bluing around the bolt handle (tried to show in pic below).



Shoots very well for a hornet. When I got it I tried 4 loads (see pic below) shot back to back to back. Showed some promise & loaded 5 more of the best grouping (13gr Lil-gun & 40gr Vmax). Then verified group (with cooled gun ) was better than expected, so I went with that. Shot some varmints & such around the house/pond with it but other than that sits in the safe. Works good just don’t use & got other projects in mind.



I’ll take $450 shipped (to your FFL from individual) or $425 plus actual shipping (which ever you think is the best deal). Comes with all shown minus rings, scope, my arm & concrete. Rifle with both stocks, bases, accutrigger, factory box, paperwork, gunlock etc. Will also trade for a Rem 700 action, 223 boltface (223,204,221,300BO, etc) with bdl metal.











