.22-250

I'm selling my Winchester Model 70 Coyote .22-250. Rifle is in excellent condition. Rifle was properly broken in and well maintained. Only 100 rounds put through it. I have not shot it in 5+ years. Has a stainless fluted barrel and Bell and Carlson stock. There is one scratch on the trigger gaurd (pic below). Asking $900+shipping, but I will consider any reason offer. Would prefer to sell to someone in the Denver/Colorado Springs area to aviod shipping. Also, I can give you a few boxes of ammo. Need to free up some room in the safe for a new build. Plus, I just don't shoot it.