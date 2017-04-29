Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Guns For Sale
.204 Ruger AR15 with Leupold MK4 ER/T mil/mil
.204 Ruger AR15 with Leupold MK4 ER/T mil/mil
04-29-2017, 11:25 AM
This is a 1/4" MOA rifle with less than 200 rounds down the barrel and varmint/predator hunters dream. Optic has only been on this rifle. Shoots the 50 gr Bergers @ 3650 and printed a 4" group @ 8oo yards. I will share loads developed for this rifle for the 50 gr Bergers. The pics of the groups are 5 shots with Benchmark and Varget powders.

$4300 OBO

Willing to meet if distance is reasonable otherwise transfer through FFL and shipped on your dime.

I will not seperate, do not ask unless rifle sells first. Buyer of the rifle has 1st option on reloading components.

The only partial trades I would be interested in are a like new Ruger 22/45 Tactical or Trijicon RMR reflex sight. Possible interest in 6.5 Bergers or Hornady ELD's

Bushmaster lower w/Timney trigger- $435
SI Defense upper- $225
Shilen Match 24" 1-9" twist barrel- $500
Magul PRS stock- $225
Whiteoak FFT- $150
M16 Full Auto BCG- $100
Houge grip- $20
Badger Tactical Latch- $20
Blackhawk Oversized trigger gaurd- $10

Leupold MK4 ERT 8-25x50 M5 MIL/MIL FFP- $1950
Leupold Alumina scope covers- $100
Leupold Alumina Intensifier kit- $100
Burris PEPR mount- $100

3 Mags- $45
500 Winchester Brass- $150
1076 50 gr Berger - Berger discontinued these and they go for $60-$70 a box if you can find them
50 39 gr James Calhoon DHP- Throwing in free
155 loaded rounds- Fully prepped
RCBS .204 dies- $45










