.204 Ruger AR15 with Leupold MK4 ER/T mil/mil



$4300 OBO



Willing to meet if distance is reasonable otherwise transfer through FFL and shipped on your dime.



I will not seperate, do not ask unless rifle sells first. Buyer of the rifle has 1st option on reloading components.



The only partial trades I would be interested in are a like new Ruger 22/45 Tactical or Trijicon RMR reflex sight. Possible interest in 6.5 Bergers or Hornady ELD's



Bushmaster lower w/Timney trigger- $435

SI Defense upper- $225

Shilen Match 24" 1-9" twist barrel- $500

Magul PRS stock- $225

Whiteoak FFT- $150

M16 Full Auto BCG- $100

Houge grip- $20

Badger Tactical Latch- $20

Blackhawk Oversized trigger gaurd- $10



Leupold MK4 ERT 8-25x50 M5 MIL/MIL FFP- $1950

Leupold Alumina scope covers- $100

Leupold Alumina Intensifier kit- $100

Burris PEPR mount- $100



3 Mags- $45

500 Winchester Brass- $150

1076 50 gr Berger - Berger discontinued these and they go for $60-$70 a box if you can find them

50 39 gr James Calhoon DHP- Throwing in free

155 loaded rounds- Fully prepped

RCBS .204 dies- $45





















