20 VarTarg Barrel Block Gun New Build
20 VarTarg Barrel Block Gun New Build
For Sale New Build, tested only.

I've been dreaming this one up for a while so I built it as an experiment to see if it will sell. Its about 11 1/2 lbs on the bathroom scale. I tested it with a few different loads and it shot in the .3s with two loads others were .5-.6 . Should be a great P-Dog killer.


Action - Used XP100 with Black Ice Teflon coating. PTG aluminum Bolt handle.
Barrel - Shilen Select Match - 12 twist, strait taper for 7" then light varmint taper 26"
Stock - McMillan Hunter Benchrest, painted olive with black speckles by McMillan
Barrel Block - Custom Built by me, Hard Anodized
Scope Rail - Custom from Brownell's blank, Hard Anodized. Bedded to Barrel Bock.
Trigger - factory adjusted. (will replace with any trigger you want for cost of parts)
Butt plate - Carbon Fiber by me.
Trigger Guard -Factory, Black ice coated

$2,150.00 plus shipping.
