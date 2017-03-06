20 VarTarg Barrel Block Gun New Build For Sale New Build, tested only.



I've been dreaming this one up for a while so I built it as an experiment to see if it will sell. Its about 11 1/2 lbs on the bathroom scale. I tested it with a few different loads and it shot in the .3s with two loads others were .5-.6 . Should be a great P-Dog killer.





Action - Used XP100 with Black Ice Teflon coating. PTG aluminum Bolt handle.

Barrel - Shilen Select Match - 12 twist, strait taper for 7" then light varmint taper 26"

Stock - McMillan Hunter Benchrest, painted olive with black speckles by McMillan

Barrel Block - Custom Built by me, Hard Anodized

Scope Rail - Custom from Brownell's blank, Hard Anodized. Bedded to Barrel Bock.

Trigger - factory adjusted. (will replace with any trigger you want for cost of parts)

Butt plate - Carbon Fiber by me.

Trigger Guard -Factory, Black ice coated



$2,150.00 plus shipping. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger







