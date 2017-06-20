Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



2 SAKO 75's 7mm RUM and 300 RUM
Unread 06-20-2017, 05:21 PM
Join Date: Jul 2001
Location: CHEYENNE, WY
Posts: 1,470
2 SAKO 75's 7mm RUM and 300 RUM
Both in awesome condition! Very accurate. Shot very little.

7mm rum Hunter wood blued 300 rum SS synthetic Original stock but painted professionally. Both come wth rings. Dies bullets brass available with purchase.
950 each


Email me or PM me 378fan@gmail.com

300 rum







"Weatherby was too long so I nicknamed it "Bee""
Unread 06-20-2017, 05:23 PM
Join Date: Jul 2001
Location: CHEYENNE, WY
Posts: 1,470
Re: 2 SAKO 75's 7mm RUM and 300 RUM
7 mm rum







"Weatherby was too long so I nicknamed it "Bee""
