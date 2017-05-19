Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Guns For Sale
Reload this Page 1894 Winchester, 32 WS, Octagon Barrel Mfg. 1902
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Guns For Sale List what you wish but keep it legal.

Reply

1894 Winchester, 32 WS, Octagon Barrel Mfg. 1902
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 05-19-2017, 06:12 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Jun 2011
Posts: 36
1894 Winchester, 32 WS, Octagon Barrel Mfg. 1902
I have an 1894 Winchester, 32 WS that was manufactured in 1902 according to the Winchester serial number website. It has an octagon barrel and a wish bone rear sight. Works perfectly mechanically and looks great for its age. I actually used it in a buffalo hunt 3 years ago. 1 shot stopped him in his tracks and I made a follow up shot to put him down. It worked perfectly. If you look in the photos you will see an area that was repaired at some point in time. A weld on the top of the receiver......a gunsmith said he could make it look a lot better by removing the extra weld material. It really doesn't bother me but the new owner can decide.
Cabela's has one almost like this one made in 1904, round barrel and standard rear sight WITH a completely broken stock that is leather wrapped that they are selling for $895.........most similar models are selling from $1,100 to $1,500.
I'm selling this one for $1,100
I'll verify shipping details since I believe this comes under antique or vintage arms.

PM me your number for additional photos
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
1894 Winchester, 32 WS, Octagon Barrel Mfg. 1902-image.jpg  
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« Semi custom savage 6.5 creedmoor | 28 Nosler / Montour County Rifles »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 09:14 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC