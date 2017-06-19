Re: Weatherby - Whats a fair resolve for this mess Quote: bigngreen Originally Posted by Tell my you guys didn't ship the barreled action in that box to them!! There is a 100% chance of damage shipping loose barreled actions, I can't believe the trigger made it!

If it left you like that, then be happy it made it at all.



If Weatherby shipped it like that, then I'd put the blame back on them.

