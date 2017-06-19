Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Weatherby - Whats a fair resolve for this mess
Unread 06-19-2017, 09:57 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Nov 2008
Location: Pa / NY
Posts: 115
Weatherby - Whats a fair resolve for this mess
My son acquired a NEW Mark V SLS - he called and was quoted $160 for the accu brake - he sends the rifle back, a month later he gets a quote almost $300 that's not GOOD.

My son goes ahead and agrees, 2.5 months later his card is billed & rifle shows up at house, box looks good, I notice rifle loose in box, I open box to inspect and report to my son in Ft Hood.

This is what I am dealing with, Weatherby is trying to blame UPS and side step in my opinion bad packing at their custom shop - What is a fair resolve on this mess?

Honestly over the years my dealings with Weatherby have always been excellent, customer service is second to none till now.

Unread 06-19-2017, 10:25 AM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Nov 2008
Location: SW Montana
Posts: 5,795
Re: Weatherby - Whats a fair resolve for this mess
Tell my you guys didn't ship the barreled action in that box to them!! There is a 100% chance of damage shipping loose barreled actions, I can't believe the trigger made it!
__________________
"Pain is weakness leaving your body"
Unread 06-19-2017, 01:10 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2009
Location: Holland, MI
Posts: 2,019
Re: Weatherby - Whats a fair resolve for this mess
Quote:
Originally Posted by bigngreen View Post
Tell my you guys didn't ship the barreled action in that box to them!! There is a 100% chance of damage shipping loose barreled actions, I can't believe the trigger made it!
Agreed.
If it left you like that, then be happy it made it at all.

If Weatherby shipped it like that, then I'd put the blame back on them.
I've sent barreled actions back to them for rebluing and other work, and they came back in a similar box but much better packed. If that's all there was to protect it in shipping then they let you down.
