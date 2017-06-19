Weatherby - Whats a fair resolve for this mess

My son acquired a NEW Mark V SLS - he called and was quoted $160 for the accu brake - he sends the rifle back, a month later he gets a quote almost $300 that's not GOOD.
My son goes ahead and agrees, 2.5 months later his card is billed & rifle shows up at house, box looks good, I notice rifle loose in box, I open box to inspect and report to my son in Ft Hood.
This is what I am dealing with, Weatherby is trying to blame UPS and side step in my opinion bad packing at their custom shop - What is a fair resolve on this mess?
Honestly over the years my dealings with Weatherby have always been excellent, customer service is second to none till now.
