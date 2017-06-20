Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Equipment Discussions
Reload this Page Trigger Tech Triggers for Remington 700
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

Trigger Tech Triggers for Remington 700
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 06-20-2017, 05:05 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2010
Location: Oregon
Posts: 480
Trigger Tech Triggers for Remington 700
I am thinking about buying a couple for up coming builds. Anyone using them?
Pros?
Cons?
I did read the review from Broz on Longe Range Only .
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« Weatherby - Whats a fair resolve for this mess | BDL Bottom Metal for 7saum »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 08:33 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC