Is there any such thing as a decent portable rifle cleaning kit? I guess the title says it all... I rarely need a cleaning kit for a rifle at the field or range but when I do I really do.



It seems that we've all read how the old Hoppe's sectional aluminum cleaning rods that used to be popular will damage your bore due to particles getting embedded in the aluminum and then rubbing against the sides of your bore.



The old military sectional rods used to have sharp edges at the joints and were steel and as such I was always leery of them.



I'm not really looking for a cleaning rod only but I guess that's the most important part since the rest of the stuff you might need is easy to find in almost any store or online vendor.



By the way I hate bore snakes. I won't argue their effectiveness but I really prefer to have a rod I can push jags and brushes through the bore with that have clean patches and brushes each time I use them. I'm kind of anal about clean bores especially after a recent unpleasant surprise of rust in my favorite hunting rifle bore.



Thoughts? Ideas? It doesn't have to be an all in one kit but that might be nice. A good quality sectional rod would at least be a very nice start.

