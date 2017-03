Stock for sendero? I'm currently shooting a 300 RUM in the sendero model but I really just don't like the stock. I'd like to lighten the gun up a little bit at the same time, so my question is what are some stocks you guys would recommend? I like the manners eh-1 but I don't think that's gonna cut much weight and they're 5-6 months out. I like a few of the McMillan stocks but I'm just not super familiar with aftermarket stocks. Thanks