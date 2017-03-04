Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Equipment Discussions
Reload this Page Savage 12 BR bought new
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

Savage 12 BR bought new
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 04-03-2017, 09:08 AM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2007
Location: Québec prov. Canada
Posts: 16
Savage 12 BR bought new
I bought this rifle new in 2011 in 6.5X284 from a dealer in Ontario. As I was working out of my residence, this rifle stay in my safe till two weeks ago and was never fired. I sold it as it was never fired and send it to the new owner. To my suprise, he send me photos of the bolt face who has blak residue of some kind and He was sure that it has shot many rounds before. Is it possible that it is just oil or grease that has dried over time? So as I am sure I bought it as a new rifle, I email Savage two time just to know if they fired the rifle to test it but never received an anwer. Any idea?
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Savage 12 BR bought new-img_1237.jpg   Savage 12 BR bought new-img_1238.jpg  

Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 04-03-2017, 10:00 AM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2013
Location: End of the Oregon Trail
Posts: 2,186
Re: Savage 12 BR bought new
Pretty sure Savage test fires all of their rifles and does not clean them after firing. All my new Savages had dirty bores and pretty sure had dirty bolt faces too. Just don't remember them looking that dirty...

But, IMO, that is normal from the factory and just needs to be cleaned well. The barrel should be cleaned well too before firing.

The new owner could take the rifle to a smith and have them look at the barrel with a bore scope. If the rifle is used, the smith will be able to tell. That should put them at ease.
__________________
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks

« Anyone recognize this Redfield 3-9 | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 02:52 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC