Savage 12 BR bought new I bought this rifle new in 2011 in 6.5X284 from a dealer in Ontario. As I was working out of my residence, this rifle stay in my safe till two weeks ago and was never fired. I sold it as it was never fired and send it to the new owner. To my suprise, he send me photos of the bolt face who has blak residue of some kind and He was sure that it has shot many rounds before. Is it possible that it is just oil or grease that has dried over time? So as I am sure I bought it as a new rifle, I email Savage two time just to know if they fired the rifle to test it but never received an anwer. Any idea? Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger



