Re: Savage 12 BR bought new
Pretty sure Savage test fires all of their rifles and does not clean them after firing. All my new Savages had dirty bores and pretty sure had dirty bolt faces too. Just don't remember them looking that dirty...
But, IMO, that is normal from the factory and just needs to be cleaned well. The barrel should be cleaned well too before firing.
The new owner could take the rifle to a smith and have them look at the barrel with a bore scope. If the rifle is used, the smith will be able to tell. That should put them at ease.
