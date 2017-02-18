|
Savage 110 stock
Can someone point me to a quick reference on choosing the correct components to complete a savage barreled action?
I picked up one from the classifieds today.
Will need the following:
Action screws
trigger guard
mag box? Or does it utilize a box?
Follower and spring?
What is center feed vs staggered feed?
And of course a stock...
Am i missing anything?
I've never had a savage before. I am putting this together for a young man with limited funds.
Thanks for any suggestions.
Chad