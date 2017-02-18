Savage 110 stock Can someone point me to a quick reference on choosing the correct components to complete a savage barreled action?

I picked up one from the classifieds today.

Will need the following:

Action screws

trigger guard

mag box? Or does it utilize a box?

Follower and spring?

What is center feed vs staggered feed?

And of course a stock...

Am i missing anything?



I've never had a savage before. I am putting this together for a young man with limited funds.



Thanks for any suggestions.

Chad