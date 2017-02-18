Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Savage 110 stock
Unread 02-18-2017, 10:24 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2011
Location: Virginia
Posts: 235
Savage 110 stock
Can someone point me to a quick reference on choosing the correct components to complete a savage barreled action?
I picked up one from the classifieds today.
Will need the following:
Action screws
trigger guard
mag box? Or does it utilize a box?
Follower and spring?
What is center feed vs staggered feed?
And of course a stock...
Am i missing anything?

I've never had a savage before. I am putting this together for a young man with limited funds.

Thanks for any suggestions.
Chad
