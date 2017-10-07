Rust Preventative Oil for Inside Bore View First Unread Display Modes 1 07-10-2017, 04:24 AM LDHunter Silver Member Join Date: Jun 2001 Location: NW Florida Piney Woods Posts: 257 Rust Preventative Oil for Inside Bore I just gave up in frustration trying to figure out what oil I can use to coat the INSIDE of my rifle barrels after cleaning and before I put them in the safe or take them to the range or hunting. My research came up with a bunch of people touting what they use with no reason why or any kind of validation.



It's incredibly hot and humid here and I'm getting ready for a groundhog hunt in Virginia and shooting a couple of days a week to get ready so the exposure to hot and humid conditions early mornings when it's still slightly cool is extreme.



What oil can I use in my barrels to prevent rust but that won't lay down a harmful coat that will affect accuracy or leave a nasty film?



I don't want the standard "I use this" answers with no experience in long range shooting or hot and humid conditions... I want to hear from long range shooters that, like me, have to expose their rifles to hot and humid conditions yet expect long range accuracy.



I'm tempted to use Breakfree LP but really have no clue. I used Kroil for years and blindly trusted it until I recently found out it has absolutely NO rust preventative properties... <SIGH> __________________

If it's long it can't be wrong... LDHunter (Long Distance Hunter) from the Piney Woods of NW Florida. I hunt clearcuts for scrawny whitetails... ;) 2 07-10-2017, 07:31 AM Laelkhunter Gold Member Join Date: Oct 2011 Location: New Orleans, La Posts: 513 Re: Rust Preventative Oil for Inside Bore Regardless of what oil you use, you could also use the small dehumidifiers. I have three "Remington" ones in my safe. They have clear widow indicators on them that change color when it is time to recharge them. They have an electrical plug on the back, that you plug into the wall socket, and it recharges in about 12 hours. These protect everything in the safe and cost about $25 each. Got mine from Cabelas. One would protect a normal size safe, but I use three because I live here in the South where the humidity is very high. I have no problems with rust on the outside or in the bore of my firearms. Sorry, I don't do any long range shooting, so I can't relate to anything there but I do fit into the high humidity category. I just thought I would try to help.



My Remington dehumidifers go about three weeks before I have to recharge them.



As far as bore treatment, I use Bore Tech eliminator to clean the bore, and the directions say to leave a light film in the bore for protection. I don't but others might. 3 07-10-2017, 08:33 AM J E Custom Platinum Member Join Date: Jul 2004 Location: Texas Posts: 7,253 Re: Rust Preventative Oil for Inside Bore



When I was younger and duck hunted the salt marshes, I used Texaco rust proofing in and on my shotguns. It is very messy and has to be cleaned before every use.



For my rifles, I use rem oil (Or some other type of good gun oil) on the outside and in the bore immediately after cleaning. all of my firearms are stored in a fire proof safe with a Golden rod heater and a large packet of Silica Jell that I regularly monitor and bake in the oven if necessary (Most have a color indicator that lets you know when it needs to be changed or re-dried).



There is no magic formula of oil that will prevent rust indefinitely, so routine maintenance is required every 3 to 4 months (Clean and re oil).



I also carry a oily rag in a zip lock bag In my hunting bag to wipe the outside if necessary.



Of Corse. barrel bores have to be dry patched before every use, and even then some rifles will shoot the first shot slightly of the zero, So I shoot a fouling shot and dry patch the barrel just before a hunt where precision hits are required on the first shot (Long range).



People in dry climates are lucky and don't have to deal with this problem, But those that do have to take extra steps to keep our firearms in good shape. Our humidity is normally above 90 % and temperatures swing 50+degrees causing sweating on steel surfaces. So cleaning comes often and must be done if you don't want a visit by the rust god.



PS: Stainless barrels help the problem some, but only a little and routine cleaning is still required. here is the military spec. recommended =

http://www.g96.com/products/military...c-clp-gun-oil/



Hope this helps



J E CUSTOM I live in the same conditions as you (Texas gulf coast) and have to take extra steps to maintain my rifle barrels.When I was younger and duck hunted the salt marshes, I used Texaco rust proofing in and on my shotguns. It is very messy and has to be cleaned before every use.For my rifles, I use rem oil (Or some other type of good gun oil) on the outside and in the bore immediately after cleaning. all of my firearms are stored in a fire proof safe with a Golden rod heater and a large packet of Silica Jell that I regularly monitor and bake in the oven if necessary (Most have a color indicator that lets you know when it needs to be changed or re-dried).There is no magic formula of oil that will prevent rust indefinitely, so routine maintenance is required every 3 to 4 months (Clean and re oil).I also carry a oily rag in a zip lock bag In my hunting bag to wipe the outside if necessary.Of Corse. barrel bores have to be dry patched before every use, and even then some rifles will shoot the first shot slightly of the zero, So I shoot a fouling shot and dry patch the barrel just before a hunt where precision hits are required on the first shot (Long range).People in dry climates are lucky and don't have to deal with this problem, But those that do have to take extra steps to keep our firearms in good shape. Our humidity is normally above 90 % and temperatures swing 50+degrees causing sweating on steel surfaces. So cleaning comes often and must be done if you don't want a visit by the rust god.PS: Stainless barrels help the problem some, but only a little and routine cleaning is still required. here is the military spec. recommended =Hope this helpsJ E CUSTOM __________________

"PRESS ON"

Bookmarks Digg

Digg del.icio.us

del.icio.us StumbleUpon

StumbleUpon Google

« » Stock Question? Help Wanted! | - Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page Display Modes Linear Mode Switch to Hybrid Mode Switch to Threaded Mode



