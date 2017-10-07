Rust Preventative Oil for Inside Bore

I live in the same conditions as you (Texas gulf coast) and have to take extra steps to maintain my rifle barrels.
When I was younger and duck hunted the salt marshes, I used Texaco rust proofing in and on my shotguns. It is very messy and has to be cleaned before every use.
For my rifles, I use rem oil (Or some other type of good gun oil) on the outside and in the bore immediately after cleaning. all of my firearms are stored in a fire proof safe with a Golden rod heater and a large packet of Silica Jell that I regularly monitor and bake in the oven if necessary (Most have a color indicator that lets you know when it needs to be changed or re-dried).
There is no magic formula of oil that will prevent rust indefinitely, so routine maintenance is required every 3 to 4 months (Clean and re oil).
I also carry a oily rag in a zip lock bag In my hunting bag to wipe the outside if necessary.
Of Corse. barrel bores have to be dry patched before every use, and even then some rifles will shoot the first shot slightly of the zero, So I shoot a fouling shot and dry patch the barrel just before a hunt where precision hits are required on the first shot (Long range).
People in dry climates are lucky and don't have to deal with this problem, But those that do have to take extra steps to keep our firearms in good shape. Our humidity is normally above 90 % and temperatures swing 50+degrees causing sweating on steel surfaces. So cleaning comes often and must be done if you don't want a visit by the rust god.
PS: Stainless barrels help the problem some, but only a little and routine cleaning is still required. here is the military spec. recommended =
http://www.g96.com/products/military...c-clp-gun-oil/
Hope this helps
J E CUSTOM