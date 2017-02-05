Rings Selection?

Not sure if this is the correct sub-forum, but I just purchased a new Gen 2 Ruger RPR in 6.5 Creedmoor. I have a new Bushnell 6-24x50mm Elite Illuminated MilDot Argon 30mm Riflescope (ET6245F) that I would like to mount on it. I was considering a set of Vortex steel (or possibly aluminum) rings to mount the scope on the rifle with. My question to all of you is what height rings would you recommend to use allowing for correct minimal height clearance between the barrel and objective lens? TIA.
S, call Vortex at (800) 426-0048. Give them your specs and get the correct ring model from the "horse's mouth".
Already tried that. They told me in a slightly condescendingly that if I owned the Vortex Viper 6.5-20x50 that their Precision Match 1.26" rings would work on their scope. No help specifically where I referenced the Bushnell 6-24x50mm I own...