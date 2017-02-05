Rings Selection? Not sure if this is the correct sub-forum, but I just purchased a new Gen 2 Ruger RPR in 6.5 Creedmoor. I have a new Bushnell 6-24x50mm Elite Illuminated MilDot Argon 30mm Riflescope (ET6245F) that I would like to mount on it. I was considering a set of Vortex steel (or possibly aluminum) rings to mount the scope on the rifle with. My question to all of you is what height rings would you recommend to use allowing for correct minimal height clearance between the barrel and objective lens? TIA.