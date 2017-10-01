     close
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Equipment Discussions
Reload this Page Rifle stock
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

Rifle stock
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 01-10-2017, 11:38 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2015
Posts: 27
Rifle stock
Hello all, not sure if this is the right place for this question but here goes. For Christmas I received black Walnut stock blanks and I would like to make a stock for each member of my family. I am searching for somebody that can semi shape and inlet these stocks and I will finish them. I have been searching the Internet and cannot find any builders willing to do this
If anybody has any ideas please let me know, thanks to all.
Reply With Quote

    •   #2  
    Unread 01-10-2017, 11:56 PM
    Platinum Member
    		  
    Join Date: Jul 2004
    Location: Texas
    Posts: 6,987
    Re: Rifle stock
    Quote:
    Originally Posted by Smokestick View Post
    Hello all, not sure if this is the right place for this question but here goes. For Christmas I received black Walnut stock blanks and I would like to make a stock for each member of my family. I am searching for somebody that can semi shape and inlet these stocks and I will finish them. I have been searching the Internet and cannot find any builders willing to do this
    If anybody has any ideas please let me know, thanks to all.
    Try Joel Russo. He is the best by far.

    J E CUSTOM
    __________________
    "PRESS ON"
    Reply With Quote

    Reply

    Bookmarks

    « Caldwell G2 chronograph | - »
    Thread Tools
    Display Modes
    Linear Mode Linear Mode



    All times are GMT -5. The time now is 03:11 AM.

    Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

    Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
    Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
    All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC