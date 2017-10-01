Rifle stock

Hello all, not sure if this is the right place for this question but here goes. For Christmas I received black Walnut stock blanks and I would like to make a stock for each member of my family. I am searching for somebody that can semi shape and inlet these stocks and I will finish them. I have been searching the Internet and cannot find any builders willing to do this
If anybody has any ideas please let me know, thanks to all.
