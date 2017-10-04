Remington sps 300 rum stock Hello, I'm looking for a stock for my Remington sps 300 rum. Its is all factory except for a muzzle brake. Can anyone recommend a stock for this rifle/set up that will not require alot of fitting? I would consider stocks with a larger barrel channel incase I decide to change the barrel out in the future, but I didn't want something with such a gap around the barrel it looks bad. Also if the stock requires bottom metal that you recommend what bottom metal and magazine would I need to accommodate the 300 RUM? Thank You