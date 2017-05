Rem 700 stock I have two Remington 700 sps rifles with factory hogue stocks. One in 308 & the other in 223. Been thinking of replacing them for awhile now. I like the Bell & Carlson #2958

Varmint/Sendero model.

Where is the cheapest place to buy these at? Everywhere I look they are retail price at $271. I'm guessing that's a B&C manufacturer rule for every seller to advertise at retail prices but can sell for less?.?