Opinions about buying camo... I am wanting to get your opinions on buying your camo clothes based on what's most important to you personally along with what camo patterns & style you prefer...



What's more important to you when buying camo:

1. Price? (low cost or high)

2. Quality

3. Where it's made? (USA or Out of Country)

4. Any other??



With camo patterns, what pattern(s) do y'all like the most & do you prefer Digital print or 3D???



Thanks in advance, I appreciate your opinions!