Manners stock action inlet? I recently bought a stiller predator long action from red hawk rifles. I plan on ordering a manners MCS-T but don't know which inlet to select. I have not received the action yet but in the pictures it looks like the bolt handle has a slight sweep in it, not straight. When you go through the manners stock builder it has an option for Remington 700 and Stiller Predator...which do I choose??