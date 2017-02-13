Lucas Bore Guides While I was looking for a bore guide for my new rifle I came across an overwhelming amount of positive reviews for the Lucas bore guide. I emailed that I would like to order a bore guide to this email address lucasmjb@windstream.net it's been a few days and I have not heard a response. I just want to make sure that I have the right email. I understand that he is probably busy but since all the information I could find was a few years old I just want to make sure that I am not wasting my time on an email address that is no longer valid. If this is the correct way to contact him I will be more than happy to wait. If anyone could help me out I would greatly appreciate it.