Re: Lucas Bore Guides
BT, you have the correct e-mail address. Mike Lucas has been buried with work lately and I heard he'd been ill for a bit. He doesn't like to receive phone calls, only e-mail. When you connect with him, it would be helpful to have the make and size of your cleaning rod as well as make, model and caliber rifle. I have his guides for all my rifles and they do save a barrel. Boreguides don't seem to be too high on most shooters must-have list, too bad.
