Lucas Bore Guides
Unread 02-13-2017, 11:38 PM
While I was looking for a bore guide for my new rifle I came across an overwhelming amount of positive reviews for the Lucas bore guide. I emailed that I would like to order a bore guide to this email address lucasmjb@windstream.net it's been a few days and I have not heard a response. I just want to make sure that I have the right email. I understand that he is probably busy but since all the information I could find was a few years old I just want to make sure that I am not wasting my time on an email address that is no longer valid. If this is the correct way to contact him I will be more than happy to wait. If anyone could help me out I would greatly appreciate it.
Unread 02-14-2017, 12:19 AM
Re: Lucas Bore Guides
BT, you have the correct e-mail address. Mike Lucas has been buried with work lately and I heard he'd been ill for a bit. He doesn't like to receive phone calls, only e-mail. When you connect with him, it would be helpful to have the make and size of your cleaning rod as well as make, model and caliber rifle. I have his guides for all my rifles and they do save a barrel. Boreguides don't seem to be too high on most shooters must-have list, too bad.
