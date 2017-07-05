Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Help me pick a brake!
  #1  
Unread 05-07-2017, 10:34 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jul 2016
Posts: 109
Help me pick a brake!
So, I'm in the process of having a 7saum built. The barrel is a Proof carbon, Sendero contour that will finish at 26". Every other rifle I own has a vais on it. Although I love the vais, shooting prone is pain in the a** with the radial blast. Done with them.

I am wanting a side ported brake or side and top ported brake. I have done a lot of research and have come to the conclusion that their are a couple of really popular brake going right now. The APA Gen II Little B* and the Muscle brake line.

The Gen II Little B* seems to be the most popular....I think everything looks great except for the big integral nut on the back that will obviously be a larger OD then the finished OD at muzzle....I could get over that though depending on what I hear here and from both companies when I call. Have also looked at the Holland brakes as well. I'm wanting to keep the brake +/- 2" as the barrel will already be 26".

Another question, can you have a brake like the Gen II Little B* brake installed on a barrel BEFORE your smith chambers and threads barrel or does all this need to be timed together?

Thanks in advance,

Crowe
  #2  
Unread 05-07-2017, 11:14 AM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2008
Location: clearfield county , Pa
Posts: 874
Re: Help me pick a brake!
you'll probably get a lot of suggestions on what brake to buy . I have 2 of the muzzle brakes and more brakes , and I like them . Nathan is an easy guy to buy from . I have one of his older designs with top holes on a 300 wby . I replaced a radial brake because of it blowing dirt and being hard to shoot . I also have one of his beast brakes on my 338 Lapua . it also replaced a radial brake because of the blowing dirt . he has a few videos on his website comparing his brakes to others .


Home Page


300 wby



338 lapua



I still have one radial brake . this rifle shoots so good though , I hate to change anything on it .
  #3  
Unread 05-07-2017, 11:57 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jul 2016
Posts: 109
Re: Help me pick a brake!
Those look good and the price is crazy good!
  #4  
Unread 05-07-2017, 12:22 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2001
Location: Long Island, New York
Posts: 2,498
Re: Help me pick a brake!
In my experience, side port breaks invariably develop timing issues. Assuming, of course, that you do remove them for brake and/or muzzle cleaning.

I have several and they all have timing issues despite the fact that I only install them hand tight. My Vais never gives me a problem.
  #5  
Unread 05-07-2017, 12:52 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jul 2016
Posts: 109
Re: Help me pick a brake!
Quote:
Originally Posted by Varmint Hunter View Post
In my experience, side port breaks invariably develop timing issues. Assuming, of course, that you do remove them for brake and/or muzzle cleaning.

I have several and they all have timing issues despite the fact that I only install them hand tight. My Vais never gives me a problem.
How important do you guys think it is to remove brake when cleaning? On my GAP built 6.5 4S, the microbrake was installed so tight I am afraid to mess something up if I try to remove. Ken at GAP told me to use a couple of punches that fit the holes and twist it off...I'm afraid to!!! With that said, I've never taken it off when cleaning and the gun still shoots bug holes and will hold 1/2 minute at 1k with 2-2.5" of vertical.

The smith that is going to put my build together makes his own side and top ported brakes. I asked if they were removable and he said it would be difficult as they are turned to blend at muzzle and then everything is Cerekoted together...which in my case with the proof barrel will just be the stainless tip on muzzle and brake. I asked him if it was a big deal not ever removing brake and he said he had never experienced any accuracy issues with leaving the brake on all the time....
  #6  
Unread 05-07-2017, 01:30 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2008
Location: Great Falls, MT
Posts: 9,651
Re: Help me pick a brake!
Quote:
Originally Posted by Crowe284 View Post
How important do you guys think it is to remove brake when cleaning? On my GAP built 6.5 4S, the microbrake was installed so tight I am afraid to mess something up if I try to remove. Ken at GAP told me to use a couple of punches that fit the holes and twist it off...I'm afraid to!!! With that said, I've never taken it off when cleaning and the gun still shoots bug holes and will hold 1/2 minute at 1k with 2-2.5" of vertical.

The smith that is going to put my build together makes his own side and top ported brakes. I asked if they were removable and he said it would be difficult as they are turned to blend at muzzle and then everything is Cerekoted together...which in my case with the proof barrel will just be the stainless tip on muzzle and brake. I asked him if it was a big deal not ever removing brake and he said he had never experienced any accuracy issues with leaving the brake on all the time....
I never have the need to remove any of my MBs as I can clean them without removing.
__________________

I voted for my "FREEDOM", "GUNS", and "MONEY" - keep the change - UNK.



"I am always proud of my country!"

"Leadership Rule #2: Don't be an ***hole." - Maj Gen Burton Field.
  #7  
Unread 05-07-2017, 01:34 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jul 2016
Posts: 109
Re: Help me pick a brake!
Quote:
Originally Posted by FEENIX View Post
I never have the need to remove any of my MBs as I can clean them without removing.
What is your procedure for cleaning them without removing out of curiosity?
