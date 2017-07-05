Re: Help me pick a brake! Quote: Varmint Hunter Originally Posted by



I have several and they all have timing issues despite the fact that I only install them hand tight. My Vais never gives me a problem. In my experience, side port breaks invariably develop timing issues. Assuming, of course, that you do remove them for brake and/or muzzle cleaning.I have several and they all have timing issues despite the fact that I only install them hand tight. My Vais never gives me a problem.



The smith that is going to put my build together makes his own side and top ported brakes. I asked if they were removable and he said it would be difficult as they are turned to blend at muzzle and then everything is Cerekoted together...which in my case with the proof barrel will just be the stainless tip on muzzle and brake. I asked him if it was a big deal not ever removing brake and he said he had never experienced any accuracy issues with leaving the brake on all the time.... How important do you guys think it is to remove brake when cleaning? On my GAP built 6.5 4S, the microbrake was installed so tight I am afraid to mess something up if I try to remove. Ken at GAP told me to use a couple of punches that fit the holes and twist it off...I'm afraid to!!! With that said, I've never taken it off when cleaning and the gun still shoots bug holes and will hold 1/2 minute at 1k with 2-2.5" of vertical.The smith that is going to put my build together makes his own side and top ported brakes. I asked if they were removable and he said it would be difficult as they are turned to blend at muzzle and then everything is Cerekoted together...which in my case with the proof barrel will just be the stainless tip on muzzle and brake. I asked him if it was a big deal not ever removing brake and he said he had never experienced any accuracy issues with leaving the brake on all the time....