Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Equipment Discussions
Reload this Page Help identify a mcmillan stock and color
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

Help identify a mcmillan stock and color
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 05-26-2017, 03:31 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2017
Location: North Dakota
Posts: 2
Help identify a mcmillan stock and color
I like this McMillan stock in the ad posted but when I click on the website it takes me to the main site. I've looked but cannot figure out exactly which model stock this is and the color.
Thanks
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Help identify a mcmillan stock and color-mcmillan.jpg  
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 05-26-2017, 06:19 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2017
Location: South Georgia
Posts: 50
Re: Help identify a mcmillan stock and color
Looks like an adjustable game warden and one of their dipped finishes. I just saw they do dipped finishes now. They're making several changes there
Reply With Quote
  #3  
Unread 05-26-2017, 06:25 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Jul 2012
Location: North Central Valley California
Posts: 2,233
Re: Help identify a mcmillan stock and color
Looks to me a lot like the Game Scout EDGE but the cheek piece doesn't match exactly. Can't help with the color.
__________________


I have a great woman, fantastic kids, a warm place to sleep and an accurate rifle. Life is good ..............
Hunter Safety Instructor - California Hunter Safety Meritorious Service 1971 - 1972. Rifle/Pistol Marksmanship Instructor - NRA Life Member

American rifleman's triad - God, guts and guns. It built America and it'll preserve America. Abandon one and you lose them all.

As iron sharpens iron, so one man sharpens another.
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks


« Rem 700 stock | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 06:40 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC