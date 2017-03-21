Harris bipods - customer service no bueno Just wanted to share my recent experience with Harris Engineering. I bought one of their bipods from Bud's Gun Shop a while back, and when I finally got around to using it I found it to be defective. The pins that attach to the sling swivel were so badly misaligned that it could not be installed. I also discovered that I had mistakenly ordered the non-swiveling model. I called Bud's to see how I could return/exchange it but they would not take it back. It had been 32 days and they have a 30-day return policy. Thanks a lot, Bud!



So I got ahold of Harris after some effort. They have no website or email that I could discover, but I did find a phone number that worked. After explaining the problem I was told I could send in the defective unit and they'd ship me the swiveling bipod (if I paid the difference in price). So I sent it in.



I got a call from Harris and they told me they needed $67 from me before they could send my new bipod. $47 to upgrade to a swiveling model, and $20 shipping. I was a little shocked, since the retail price difference is only $30, and I had just shipped my bipod to them for $7.50. I asked if they would at least cover the shipping since they had sold a defective product. Nope! That was the reply straight from Miss Harris. They would ship me the non-swiveling unit for no additional cost, but if I wanted to upgrade I'd have to pay shipping plus the full difference in MSRP. Not retail, not wholesale, not their cost, but full MSRP. Unbelievable how greedy these guys are. I told them to send my bipod back and I'd sell it on Ebay. Not going to own another Harris product after dealing with these people.