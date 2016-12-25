Flush Cup Sling Swivels When I re-stocked my 6.5 CMRuger American Predator with a Boyd's Classic laminated stock I opted to install flush cup mounts. I have flush cups on my Ruger Precision competition rifle and like them. My slings a Magpul Modular sling that can be adapted to various sling configurations.



Flush cup sling swivels are stronger than standard sling studs. I got the limited swivel version so my sling would not get twisted. Drilling and tapping is required to mount them but once you have the 9/16 tap you can use it on future stocks.



Anyone else using flush cups?



