Flush Cup Sling Swivels
12-25-2016, 06:56 PM
Flush Cup Sling Swivels
When I re-stocked my 6.5 CMRuger American Predator with a Boyd's Classic laminated stock I opted to install flush cup mounts. I have flush cups on my Ruger Precision competition rifle and like them. My slings a Magpul Modular sling that can be adapted to various sling configurations.

Flush cup sling swivels are stronger than standard sling studs. I got the limited swivel version so my sling would not get twisted. Drilling and tapping is required to mount them but once you have the 9/16 tap you can use it on future stocks.

Anyone else using flush cups?

Eric B.
"There are no comfortable packs, only packs that are less uncomfortable than others."
    12-25-2016, 07:25 PM
    Re: Flush Cup Sling Swivels
    I order all my stocks with flushcups
    12-25-2016, 09:48 PM
    Re: Flush Cup Sling Swivels
    Do you mount on the bottom of the stock or the side of the stock?
    12-25-2016, 09:50 PM
    Re: Flush Cup Sling Swivels
    On the bottom. I don't like studs on the bottom of my stocks
