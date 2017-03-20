Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Chassis for my next build
Unread 03-20-2017, 09:16 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2017
Posts: 3
Chassis for my next build
I am embarking on my first rifle build using a chassis. I will be honest...I am green when it comes to them and am looking for insight. What will give me the repeatability and reliability needed for an ELR rifle 1500-2000+? I've been intrigued by the Masterpiece Arms, Mega Arms, MDT, Cadex, and XLR platforms. I'm sure there are better and many more options, but these are just a few I have looked at. What are you thoughts on them and others? and most importantly...WHY?
Thanks!
