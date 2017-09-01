Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Caldwell G2 chronograph
Caldwell G2 chronograph
01-09-2017, 01:24 AM
Remtac
Junior Member
Join Date: Dec 2016
Location: Edmonton Alberta Canada
Posts: 19
Caldwell G2 chronograph
Does anyone have this new chronograph the G2 by Caldwell , how do you like it ? I don't want any comparison to the lab radar but I wonder how this thing performs compared to all the other ones.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=fVeqTJwmrsY
