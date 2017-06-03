Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Equipment Discussions
Reload this Page Bull barrel muzzle brake
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

Bull barrel muzzle brake
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 03-06-2017, 03:30 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2012
Posts: 229
Bull barrel muzzle brake
I have a Bull barrel and would like a muzzle brake that will exceed or meet the edge of the shoulder.

Anyone offer one that I can just buy and screw on. Trying avoid custom work.
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks

« Atlas Bipod vs Extreme Pod from EOL?? | Lucas Bore Guides »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 07:21 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC