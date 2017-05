A-Bolt II 7mm I have a A-Bolt II Browning 7mm Mag. I am curious if this would be a good gun for getting into long range hunting? My other question is, can this action be modified easily to convert to 1000 yard rifle. I am liking the .284 non magnum setup. Can this one be modified to a non magnum round? Has anyone modified this type of setup.



Thanks

Sam