Re: BDL Bottom Metal for 7saum
I once had a 6.5-284 (long action) set up with the Kwik Klip. It took a while to massage the feed lips to feed reliable and because lips were fairly soft, it had to be repeated if dropped. Also, it would rattle a bit too much, so I had to add a wrap or two of electrical tape, to silence it.
If your budget allows, try a suitable for caliber Wyatt box, follower and spring set and Hawkins BDL bottom metal. It's the best set up I have found.
If it's not yours, don't take it. If it's not true, don't say it. If it's not right, don't do it. If you don't think you can hit him, don't shoot him.