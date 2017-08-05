BDL Bottom Metal for 7saum I'm putting together parts for a 7saum build. So far I have a stiller predator long action mag bolt face, timmney Calvin elite trigger, proof research sendero contour 8.4 twist that will finish at 26", thinking of going with pvr mad scientist brake and have ordered a manners mcs-t elite fill stock inletted for BDL hinged floor plate.



I chose the regular old BDL hinged floor plate inlet to keep the rifle sleek without an extended DB hanging out the bottom to ride in a backpack and not hang up on anything etc. My question is, can I buy oem Remington long action BDL bottom metal (magnum) with factory mag box, spring and follower and get rifle to feed properly? Any mods necessary?



Smith I talked to about the build said that he has had very good results running the cabelas kwik klip for the saum that is center feed instead of stagger feed and is low profile which I like. But....I would like options...that's part of the fun, thinking about the options! Anybody have any experience with running 7saum out of standard oem bottom metal with stagger feed, will it feed? What do you think about the kwik klip? Seems like a simple piece of bottom metal that fits standard BDL inlet and I can't discount its merit coming from a very good smith even though it dosent cost an arm and a leg like everything else. I'm going simple on the bottom metal on this one, no 70.00 mags and mag hanging down...sleek is the goal here. Just want openions and experience if anyone has any.



Thanks,

Crowe