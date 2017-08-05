Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



BDL Bottom Metal for 7saum
05-08-2017, 08:42 PM
BDL Bottom Metal for 7saum
I'm putting together parts for a 7saum build. So far I have a stiller predator long action mag bolt face, timmney Calvin elite trigger, proof research sendero contour 8.4 twist that will finish at 26", thinking of going with pvr mad scientist brake and have ordered a manners mcs-t elite fill stock inletted for BDL hinged floor plate.

I chose the regular old BDL hinged floor plate inlet to keep the rifle sleek without an extended DB hanging out the bottom to ride in a backpack and not hang up on anything etc. My question is, can I buy oem Remington long action BDL bottom metal (magnum) with factory mag box, spring and follower and get rifle to feed properly? Any mods necessary?

Smith I talked to about the build said that he has had very good results running the cabelas kwik klip for the saum that is center feed instead of stagger feed and is low profile which I like. But....I would like options...that's part of the fun, thinking about the options! Anybody have any experience with running 7saum out of standard oem bottom metal with stagger feed, will it feed? What do you think about the kwik klip? Seems like a simple piece of bottom metal that fits standard BDL inlet and I can't discount its merit coming from a very good smith even though it dosent cost an arm and a leg like everything else. I'm going simple on the bottom metal on this one, no 70.00 mags and mag hanging down...sleek is the goal here. Just want openions and experience if anyone has any.

Thanks,
Crowe
05-08-2017, 09:36 PM
Re: BDL Bottom Metal for 7saum
I once had a 6.5-284 (long action) set up with the Kwik Klip. It took a while to massage the feed lips to feed reliable and because lips were fairly soft, it had to be repeated if dropped. Also, it would rattle a bit too much, so I had to add a wrap or two of electrical tape, to silence it.

If your budget allows, try a suitable for caliber Wyatt box, follower and spring set and Hawkins BDL bottom metal. It's the best set up I have found.
If it's not yours, don't take it. If it's not true, don't say it. If it's not right, don't do it. If you don't think you can hit him, don't shoot him.
05-08-2017, 09:39 PM
Re: BDL Bottom Metal for 7saum
Will that Hawkins fit standard BDL inlet?
05-08-2017, 09:46 PM
Re: BDL Bottom Metal for 7saum
Your Smith may have to tweak it a tiny bit, but it fit perfectly in all my EH-1 Manners stocks w/ Tac 300s and Predator actions.
If it's not yours, don't take it. If it's not true, don't say it. If it's not right, don't do it. If you don't think you can hit him, don't shoot him.
05-08-2017, 09:48 PM
Re: BDL Bottom Metal for 7saum
Gotcha. Thanks for the info and your experience.
05-08-2017, 09:55 PM
Re: BDL Bottom Metal for 7saum
Does anyone see any problems using oem Remington long action BDL bottom metal?

https://redhawkrifles.com/products/r...es-rails-and-0

I wont really need the extended wyatts running the saum on a long action would I? Should have plenty of room to seat the heavies out long and fit standard long action mag right?
