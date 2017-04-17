Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Equipment Discussions
Reload this Page Battery life SIG Kilo2000
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

Battery life SIG Kilo2000
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 04-17-2017, 01:41 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2013
Location: Idaho Falls, Idaho
Posts: 77
Battery life SIG Kilo2000
How long are your batteries lasting in your SIG range finder? Mine seems to be short. I received the rangefinder as a gift for Christmas. Using it during the winter the battery dropped from full to 3/4. I guessed this was due to the cold. Last week I decided to replace the battery before bear season started. After about 5-6 range readings it worked great. Then I tried getting readings on my steel target at 1100 yards and the battery dropped to 3/4. It seems fast to me but I am curious as to how long your batteries are lasting? Thanks
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« Chassis for my next build | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 06:08 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC