Battery life SIG Kilo2000 How long are your batteries lasting in your SIG range finder? Mine seems to be short. I received the rangefinder as a gift for Christmas. Using it during the winter the battery dropped from full to 3/4. I guessed this was due to the cold. Last week I decided to replace the battery before bear season started. After about 5-6 range readings it worked great. Then I tried getting readings on my steel target at 1100 yards and the battery dropped to 3/4. It seems fast to me but I am curious as to how long your batteries are lasting? Thanks