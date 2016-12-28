     close
B&C model 2095 for PRS
12-28-2016
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2012
Location: Louisiana
Posts: 292
B&C model 2095 for PRS
I'm looking for a stock that will be used for some entry-level PRS shooting and have decided to go with Bell and Carlson with CDI detachable mag system. As much as I'd like an MCM A3 or A5, saving the money to purchase that set-up would mean I'd have to wait to start shooting. I'm ready to get started now and can upgrade later if necessary.

I'm torn between the B&C M40 style and the model 2095 with adjustable cheek piece (very similar profile as the MCM A5 but without the butthook). I like the look and features of the model 2095 but since it's a "newish" product I haven't been able to find any reviews.

Would anyone be able to share their experiences with the 2095?

Link to model 2095:
Bell and Carlson: Bell and Carlson Remington 700 SA BDL, Target/Competition, Adjustable Cheekpiece

Also, would one or the other of these two stocks be better for PRS/position style shooting from a bipod or barricade?

Thanks,

Keith
