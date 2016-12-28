B&C model 2095 for PRS



I'm torn between the B&C M40 style and the model 2095 with adjustable cheek piece (very similar profile as the MCM A5 but without the butthook). I like the look and features of the model 2095 but since it's a "newish" product I haven't been able to find any reviews.



Would anyone be able to share their experiences with the 2095?



Link to model 2095:

Bell and Carlson: Bell and Carlson Remington 700 SA BDL, Target/Competition, Adjustable Cheekpiece



Also, would one or the other of these two stocks be better for PRS/position style shooting from a bipod or barricade?



Thanks,



