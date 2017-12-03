Anyone recognize this Redfield 3-9 Greetings,

Picked this up today. It's a Redfield 3-9x40. It has aa adjustable turret that is marked up to 6. The reticle is fine with two horizontal crosshairs way up at the top of it.



Just curious if anyone has seen this or used it. Kind of a neat vintage looking lower end varmint scope.



