700 Remington triggers
Unread 04-24-2017, 02:56 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2014
Location: North Carolina
Posts: 40
700 Remington triggers
Going to buy a new trigger for my 700 Remington heavy barrel 22-250 Do i want a Jewell or timney calvin elite/ why????
Unread 04-24-2017, 03:17 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Jul 2007
Posts: 1,053
Re: 700 Remington triggers
I switched to the Calvin Elite a few years ago, less "touchy" and i really like them
