303 Ross 1905
Unread 05-02-2017, 12:36 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jul 2013
Location: North Western Alberta
Posts: 240
303 Ross 1905
I bought this 303 Ross back in the late 60's. Maybe fire 6 rounds through it. Keep it as an investment.

Rifling still in great shape.

What might it be worth?
I read 66 books! / yr.
