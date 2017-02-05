Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
303 Ross 1905
303 Ross 1905
#
1
05-02-2017, 12:36 PM
RustyRick
Silver Member
Join Date: Jul 2013
Location: North Western Alberta
Posts: 240
303 Ross 1905
I bought this 303 Ross back in the late 60's. Maybe fire 6 rounds through it. Keep it as an investment.
Rifling still in great shape.
What might it be worth?
I read 66 books! / yr.
