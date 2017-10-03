You ever buy a gun and were like why did I buy this gun!!!! Have you ever bought a really expensive gun and were like why did I buy that!!!! I bought an AR-10 (Daniels Defense Ambush 308) and it has no real world application. But I just had to have it because Hillary was gonna take away my right to buy one some day lol.



I already own a 300 win mag, a 30.06 and a 7.62 x 54r. Its not like I didnt have the 30 caliber covered. I could have bought 2 or 3 other guns and had more fun!!!!.



I guess I have buyers remorse. I dont even know if I will shoot it. Its been 9 months and its sat in the gun safe lol