When live targets show up at shooting range Went out Sunday morning to verify my drops for my new Savage 10 LRP 260 Remington. I had only been able to verify to 300 yards previous to this trip. Got set up to shoot the 500 meter target and noticed theses to jack rabbits eating in front of the target. Ranged them at 535 yards, dialed, and sent the first shot. Dead rabbit. The second one just froze, so I moved to the left and sent another. 2nd dead rabbit. Needless to say I was very pleased. Love it when live targets show up for drop validation.

Savage LRP 260 Remington

Vortex Viper HS-T 6-24x50

Berger 130 gr AR Hybrid

Lapua Brass

44.5 gr H4350

Fed. 210M

.010 off lands

3000 fps