Weatherby Customer Service and Warranty Just had the LXX trigger upgraded on my Accumark 300 wea mag rifle and set at 2.5#. Cost was $155 for LXX trigger and $37.50 Weatherby gunsmith shop time. Install by Weatherby takes 30 minutes. I dropped rifle at Weatherby in the morning at Weatherby Paso Robles after setting up a work order with Christine in customer service. Carol Samona made the process effortlessly when we arrived. My wife, Sherry, came along and Carol answered all her questions for sites to visit in the area and recommended a restaurant in Morro Bay along the coast to have breakfast and sightsee. My wife said she enjoyed the day sightseeing and was glad that she came along to visit Weatherby. Carol called my cell phone when the rifle was ready and said to be back there before 5 pm to pick up the rifle and enjoy our day in sunny California. Carol made my wife and I feel special like we were family taking the time to show us the rifles, taking pictures in the showroom with the lion and recommending attractions in the area. We visited Morro Bay, elephant seals in San Simeon, and Hearst Castle. Thank you Carol for a remarkable and cherished experience.

Steve and Sherry Zagrodnik