Which way to go? I have a 1982 Remington 700 BDL in 30.06. Recently it has went from a good .90" shooter to very poor performance, without any changes to the rifle. I'm considering a new custom barrel in 30.06 or a change to 6.5 X .284 Norma. I wouldn't mostly use this rifle for Whitetail and other like-sized game. If I do change this to a 6.5 X .284 Norma, I have a 7mm Remington Magnum Tikka Hunter for larger game. Any thoughts would be greatly appreciated.