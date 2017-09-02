     close
Update Hornady C.S.
02-09-2017, 03:43 PM
Update Hornady C.S.
Yep, I'm done with Hornady products their customer service sucks, I returned bullets that were way off on weight, as much as 5grs over and 5grs. under. The tech there said he weighed them and they were all in spec. W.T.H. He told me my scales were off, Oh, that's right both my scale are off. B.S. And that's why I'll not be buying anything manufactured by Hornady.
I read on here all the time about fellas having trouble with hornady bullets the ogive is off or the tips are deformed and the C.S. is condescending now you can add to that the bullet weights are off and the customer service is still condescending. There is a LOT of other bullet makers out there that have excellent C.S. and go way out of their way to make sure you're taken care of.
