Tool to grab stuck round in Controlled Round Feed rifle? Does anyone make a tool that goes in through the back of the action to grab a round when someone with butter fingers gets one stuck? It happened to me twice at the range with a 1917 Enfield in 264 Win Mag. I'm thinking something like the business end of a push-feed bolt, minus lugs. I really don't want to freak out the other shooters by tapping a cleaning rod down the muzzle on the firing line.



Is there such a thing out there?