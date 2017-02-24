Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Tikka T3 Bolt Stop Retaining Pin
Tikka T3 Bolt Stop Retaining Pin
Anybody know where I might find a replacement bolt stop retaining pin? Mine seems to have been misplaced and I am needing to replace it. I have the lever and the spring but I don't have the pin. I saw that brownells has a bolt stop kit but they want $60 for it and all I need out of it is the pin. I have tried various items such as cotter pins, nails, paper clips and the like. I have found a few items that fit ok but doubt they will hold under the force of recoil. The pin must fit pretty tight since it is inverted or am I missing something? In the pic it looks just like a cylindrical pin. Or perhaps if anybody knows what the diameter is I would have more luck finding something that would fit. Thank you.
Re: Tikka T3 Bolt Stop Retaining Pin
Two immediate ideas.
Take the lever to Trustworthy Hardware and try the many different sized drill bits. Buy the one that fits for less than $3.
You might also be able to find a roll pin of functional diameter.

I didn't disassemble my T3s to become fully informed on this specific pin, but based on what I've seen on other rifles, one of these options ought to fix you up for less than $3.
Re: Tikka T3 Bolt Stop Retaining Pin
Of course you'll need to cut or grind to the correct length.
Re: Tikka T3 Bolt Stop Retaining Pin
I've used cheap drill bits or music wire, the pins are not tight and if you look the stock actually holds them up, the only thing that holds the pin in with the stock of is the spring pressure of the release.
"Pain is weakness leaving your body"
Re: Tikka T3 Bolt Stop Retaining Pin
phorwath:
Two immediate ideas.
Take the lever to Trustworthy Hardware and try the many different sized drill bits. Buy the one that fits for less than $3.
You might also be able to find a roll pin of functional diameter.

I didn't disassemble my T3s to become fully informed on this specific pin, but based on what I've seen on other rifles, one of these options ought to fix you up for less than $3.
Great idea, thank you. Using the bits I have at home the 5/64 fits with minimal friction, certainly not enough. The 3/32 was way to big. Do they make a 11/128" bit?
Re: Tikka T3 Bolt Stop Retaining Pin
bigngreen:
I've used cheap drill bits or music wire, the pins are not tight and if you look the stock actually holds them up, the only thing that holds the pin in with the stock of is the spring pressure of the release.
That makes sense. I did not realize that as I don't have a stock for it it so it is just the newly barreled action. That being the case then I think the 5/64 pin/bit will work fine.
Re: Tikka T3 Bolt Stop Retaining Pin
jb1023:
Great idea, thank you. Using the bits I have at home the 5/64 fits with minimal friction, certainly not enough. The 3/32 was way to big. Do they make a 11/128" bit?
I can only speak to the selection of my local Trustworthy. They sell many more sizes of drill bits than the fractional English units bits. They also sell a bunch of numbered bits. Too many to regurgitate. I'm certain with some Google searching, you'll be able to identify some bit sizes very close to 5/64, yet slightly larger.

Bigngreen is knowledgeable - knows his stuff. So your 5/64 may be the perfect fit.
