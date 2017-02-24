Tikka T3 Bolt Stop Retaining Pin Anybody know where I might find a replacement bolt stop retaining pin? Mine seems to have been misplaced and I am needing to replace it. I have the lever and the spring but I don't have the pin. I saw that brownells has a bolt stop kit but they want $60 for it and all I need out of it is the pin. I have tried various items such as cotter pins, nails, paper clips and the like. I have found a few items that fit ok but doubt they will hold under the force of recoil. The pin must fit pretty tight since it is inverted or am I missing something? In the pic it looks just like a cylindrical pin. Or perhaps if anybody knows what the diameter is I would have more luck finding something that would fit. Thank you.