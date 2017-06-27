Stop watching Wildgame Nation and stop supporting their line of products. http://wyo4news.com/news/star-realit...incoln-county/



A. Busbice, one of the hosts of Wildgame Nation poached 2 elk here in Wyoming. THIS WAS HIS SECOND SET OF VIOLATION WITHIN ONE YEARS TIME, JUST HERE IN WYOMING. The first was lying about being a Wyoming resident to recieve tags as well as holding too many deer tags. I'm a Deputy in Lincoln County where this occurred, so maybe it's a little personal for me, but this kind of disregard for ethics and moral standards, especially on such a high profile level, tarnishes our sport in a time where we are already highly ridiculed. Someone in a position of high attention should be even more cautious that every rule is being followed and double checked.



This makes me sick, frustrated, and flat out pissed off. Though I doubt it will happen, I would like to see him removed from the outdoor channel and the line of murchendise flop. He was charged a hefty fine of $23,000, but that really isn't that much if you consider this guys income. And 2 years hunting suspension in 45 states. Though the judge made his decisions on punishment, to me these legal ramifications are not enough. This guy doesn't deserve a place at the forefront of outdoorsman, this is someone that should be creating an example as a hunting television show host.



I hope this information reaches enough people that it makes a noticeable impact, and that the outdoor channel does the right thing. Though I'm not holding my breath...



