Stop watching Wildgame Nation and stop supporting their line of products.
Unread 06-27-2017, 11:48 AM
Stop watching Wildgame Nation and stop supporting their line of products.
http://wyo4news.com/news/star-realit...incoln-county/

A. Busbice, one of the hosts of Wildgame Nation poached 2 elk here in Wyoming. THIS WAS HIS SECOND SET OF VIOLATION WITHIN ONE YEARS TIME, JUST HERE IN WYOMING. The first was lying about being a Wyoming resident to recieve tags as well as holding too many deer tags. I'm a Deputy in Lincoln County where this occurred, so maybe it's a little personal for me, but this kind of disregard for ethics and moral standards, especially on such a high profile level, tarnishes our sport in a time where we are already highly ridiculed. Someone in a position of high attention should be even more cautious that every rule is being followed and double checked.

This makes me sick, frustrated, and flat out pissed off. Though I doubt it will happen, I would like to see him removed from the outdoor channel and the line of murchendise flop. He was charged a hefty fine of $23,000, but that really isn't that much if you consider this guys income. And 2 years hunting suspension in 45 states. Though the judge made his decisions on punishment, to me these legal ramifications are not enough. This guy doesn't deserve a place at the forefront of outdoorsman, this is someone that should be creating an example as a hunting television show host.

I hope this information reaches enough people that it makes a noticeable impact, and that the outdoor channel does the right thing. Though I'm not holding my breath...

End pissed off rant.
Unread 06-27-2017, 02:14 PM
Re: Stop watching Wildgame Nation and stop supporting their line of products.
Quote:
This guy doesn't deserve a place at the forefront of outdoorsman, this is someone that should be creating an example as a hunting television show host.
Totally agree!
Unread 06-27-2017, 02:14 PM
Re: Stop watching Wildgame Nation and stop supporting their line of products.
They just pulled his show off the outdoor channel.
Unread 06-27-2017, 02:19 PM
Re: Stop watching Wildgame Nation and stop supporting their line of products.
Never did care for that bunch the whole group seemed shady, now I know why.
Unread 06-27-2017, 02:25 PM
Re: Stop watching Wildgame Nation and stop supporting their line of products.
Quote:
Originally Posted by SOUTHTEXASBOY View Post
They just pulled his show off the outdoor channel.
That is excellent. Swift action should be taken to make an example. This conduct is unacceptable, especially for someone that is an icon for the outdoor community.
