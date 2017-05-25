Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Chatting and General Stuff > General Discussion
Reload this Page Someone Make Up My Mind!
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

General Discussion Must wear red or OD green socks to participate. I can't see your socks, please be honest.

Reply

Someone Make Up My Mind!
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 05-25-2017, 08:00 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Jul 2015
Posts: 63
Someone Make Up My Mind!
Hello internet,

The time has come to retire my baby. My old (1928) Winchester '94 just isn't quite her old self anymore. Last time I shot it, it was barely holding 7 MOA (this is a rifle that used to shoot 1 - 1.5 MOA on a regular basis), the wood finish is wearing off, and the stock is cracked. I'm the third owner, and the rifle is 100% original, so I don't really want to go changing things on it.
On top of that, I've got a good chance of getting a local elk tag, pronghorn tag, and bear tag this year. I think I might need a bit more than a 30-30 for some of those.

My boss got the elk tag last year, and he shot his at 450 yards.
His son got the bear tag and went where I want to go, and he shot it at 350 yards.
A couple acquaintances got a party pronghorn tag, and killed one at 900 yards (he said he could have stalked closer, but wanted to used his Nightforce and $5000 custom 338 Lapua "for real.") and one at 200

For a number of years, I've wanted a Winchester Model 70 Featherweight in 280 Remington, but I never had the money for an old one, and they didn't start making those again until recently, so I haven't gotten one. Fortunately, Sportsman's Warehouse has some in. I was microseconds from buying one when I saw that they were in stock on the website. I calmed myself and went to work, thinking by the time I got off, I'd return to my senses and not impulse buy a $900 rifle.
I was talking to my boss when it came up that the local Sportsman's Warehouse store had just gotten some Browning BLR Takedowns in 30-06. Before they got the 280's, my plan had been to buy the Browning, but they were out of stock when I was last looking.

This is going to be my "do everything" rifle for at least 3+ years, deer through elk, out to 400-500 yards (beyond that, I don't trust myself, or either rifle to be accurate enough to be terribly effective)

So, the big question:
Bolt 280 vs Lever '06.

My thoughts:
Price is only $30 different, so that's not a factor.
The 280 is a less popular cartridge so it has a coolness factor that the '06 doesn't. On the other hand, ammo is about $5-10 more per box.
The ole' 30 shoots bigger bullets
the 7mm has better BCs (sometimes)

Or should I just say screw it all and buy a Savage 10/110 in 300WM.

--TK
__________________
"Sure I wave my country's flag. Do you know a better one?" -The Duke

"You can't win them all, Colonel Hogan."
"True. But I can try" - Colonel Klink and Colonel Hogan.

"Truly, few animals get away because rifles or cartridges fall short. Many escape, crippled, because deer hunters shoot poorly." - Wayne Van Zwoll
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 05-25-2017, 09:05 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2012
Location: High Plains
Posts: 705
Re: Someone Make Up My Mind!
I like the 300 Win Mag choice.
Reply With Quote
  #3  
Unread 05-25-2017, 09:25 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: May 2012
Location: Southern Pines, North Carolina
Posts: 1,292
Re: Someone Make Up My Mind!
Savage 110 in 300 wm
__________________
SLTW
RCP35
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks


« No semi's for big game. | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 11:32 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC