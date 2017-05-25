Someone Make Up My Mind!



The time has come to retire my baby. My old (1928) Winchester '94 just isn't quite her old self anymore. Last time I shot it, it was barely holding 7 MOA (this is a rifle that used to shoot 1 - 1.5 MOA on a regular basis), the wood finish is wearing off, and the stock is cracked. I'm the third owner, and the rifle is 100% original, so I don't really want to go changing things on it.

On top of that, I've got a good chance of getting a local elk tag, pronghorn tag, and bear tag this year. I think I might need a bit more than a 30-30 for some of those.



My boss got the elk tag last year, and he shot his at 450 yards.

His son got the bear tag and went where I want to go, and he shot it at 350 yards.

A couple acquaintances got a party pronghorn tag, and killed one at 900 yards (he said he could have stalked closer, but wanted to used his Nightforce and $5000 custom 338 Lapua "for real.") and one at 200



For a number of years, I've wanted a Winchester Model 70 Featherweight in 280 Remington, but I never had the money for an old one, and they didn't start making those again until recently, so I haven't gotten one. Fortunately, Sportsman's Warehouse has some in. I was microseconds from buying one when I saw that they were in stock on the website. I calmed myself and went to work, thinking by the time I got off, I'd return to my senses and not impulse buy a $900 rifle.

I was talking to my boss when it came up that the local Sportsman's Warehouse store had just gotten some Browning BLR Takedowns in 30-06. Before they got the 280's, my plan had been to buy the Browning, but they were out of stock when I was last looking.



This is going to be my "do everything" rifle for at least 3+ years, deer through elk, out to 400-500 yards (beyond that, I don't trust myself, or either rifle to be accurate enough to be terribly effective)



So, the big question:

Bolt 280 vs Lever '06.



My thoughts:

Price is only $30 different, so that's not a factor.

The 280 is a less popular cartridge so it has a coolness factor that the '06 doesn't. On the other hand, ammo is about $5-10 more per box.

The ole' 30 shoots bigger bullets

the 7mm has better BCs (sometimes)



Or should I just say screw it all and buy a Savage 10/110 in 300WM.



